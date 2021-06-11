Watch Kevin Smith’s ‘Masters Of The Universe: Revelation’ trailer

The first trailer for Kevin Smith‘s Netflix animation series Masters Of The Universe: Revelation has been released.

The new He-Man show isn’t a reboot of the classic cartoon. Instead, it is a continuation, which picks up right after the original show ended in 1985.

Mark Hamill leads the voice cast as the notorious villain Skeletor. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey also feature.

“Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985,” Smith said in a statement.”This is a continuation of that story. We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines.”

Smith also credits the Mattel line of toys as an influence on the visual aesthetic of the show.”Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork,” he said.

Watch the trailer for Masters Of The Universe: Revelation below.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the show reads: “After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man (Chris Wood) and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered.”

It continues: “After decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.”

Smith will host the series’ aftershow with Revelation executive producer and Vice President of Content Creative at Mattel Television Rob David and actress Tiffany Smith, who plays Andra in the show.

The first five episodes, as well as a Revelation aftershow, will drop on Netflix on July 23.

