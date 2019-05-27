Watch Kit Harrington cry as he learns Jon Snow is to murder Daenerys in ‘Game of Thrones’

The clip is featured in new documentary, 'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch'.

HBO have aired a new behind-the-scenes documentary titled Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, which contains a scene showing Kit Harrington cry at a table reading.

The two-hour special contains a range of interviews and footage of the Game of Thrones cast at a table reading of the finale episode script. One of the clips sees Harrington break down in tears as he discovers that his character, Jon Snow, would dramatically kill his on-screen love interest, Daenerys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke).

Harrington had reportedly refused to read the script prior to the table reading so that he could have a true emotional reaction. That reaction saw the actor cover his face and burst into tears when he learned his character’s fate. Sitting opposite to Harrington, Clarke slid under the table, cowering, as the scene was read to them.

Watch the clip of the reading below:

Still angry at how the show ended, some fans have said Harrington’s reaction at the table reading was better than some of the scenes that ended up airing in the final season.

“Seeing Kit Harrington’s reaction when he found out he was going to kill Daenerys was probably better than season 8,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote: “Kit Harrington’a reaction to Jon Snow killing Daenerys in the table read was better than a lot of season 8.”

“Seeing Kit (and Andrew McClay) cry makes me wish we saw everyone’s last day and their reactions. More feeling and emotion there than in Episode 6,” another fan expressed on Reddit.

A week after the dramatic conclusion to Game of Thrones, dissatisfied fans are still signing a petition calling on HBO to remake the hit TV show’s final season – with signatures now reaching over the 1.5 million mark.

Meanwhile, a new Game of Thrones petition has been launched to benefit a charity in honour of Emilia Clarke and her character Daenerys Targaryen.

Reddit user ‘elle_ellaria’ started a JustGiving page to honour “Emilia Clarke & her battle through 2 brain aneurysms to bring us Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, one of the most iconic characters in TV history.”