Watch Kristen Wiig play the Pigeon Lady in ‘Home Alone 2’ parody

Kristen Wiig starred in a Home Alone 2: Lost In New York parody on Saturday Night Live last night (December 19).

The actor played the Pigeon Lady in the spoof sketch, in which she was joined by Melissa Villaseñor as Kevin.

“It’s the 30th anniversary of Home Alone and to celebrate 20th Century Studios is releasing this never-before-seen ending to the Christmas classic Home Alone 2: Lost In New York,” a voiceover introduced the skit.

Advertisement

Later, Villaseñor’s Kevin met up with the Pigeon Lady to thank her for her friendship but ends up flaunting his privilege and wealth by bragging about staying at the Plaza on his dad’s credit card and eating pizza in a limo. Eventually, Kevin realises he could help the Pigeon Lady only for the Wet Bandits to show up and ruin things.

Watch the full sketch below.

Elsewhere on last night’s episode of SNL, Alex Moffat took over from Jim Carrey in playing President-elect Joe Biden. Carrey had previously announced that he was only signed onto the show for six episodes, with his last coming on the day Biden was announced to have won the Presidential race.

Dua Lipa was the musical guest, performing two tracks from her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’ and acting in a sketch in the show.

Advertisement

Guest host Wigg was promoting her new movie Wonder Woman 1984 in which she plays Cheetah. In a four-star review, NME said of the superhero blockbuster: “It’s a smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining; but more than that, in the dumpster fire of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is two hours of hope-filled escapism – something all of us could do with right now.”