Watch Leslie Jordan’s reaction to Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ in resurfaced video

A video showing Leslie Jordan’s reaction to ‘WAP’ by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion has resurfaced online following the actor’s death.

Jordan died aged 67 on Monday (October 24) following a car accident in Los Angeles. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, local law enforcement confirmed that the actor was driving a BMW when he crashed into the side of a building.

Since the news of his death was announced, many have shared clips from Jordan’s Instagram videos, which went viral at the start of the pandemic in 2020 and earned him a new generation of fans.

One of the most shared clips is his reaction to ‘WAP’, where he describes the track’s explicit lyrics as “just shocking”.

Remember when Leslie was listening to WAP for the first time 😭 pic.twitter.com/NkSwew21mE — 💫 (@heyjaeee) October 24, 2022

“I don’t judge,” Jordan remarks in the clip. “To each his own. I guess every garbage can has its lid.”

Jordan is best known for starring in Will and Grace, American Horror Story and Hearts Afire, along with supporting roles in The Help, Call Me Kat and The Cool Kids.

Cardi B paid tribute to Jordan on Twitter, writing: “I love him.”

Dolly Parton also paid tribute on Instagram in a statement, writing: “Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member.

“Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Other stars to pay tribute included his Will And Grace co-star Sean Hayes, Michelle Pfeiffer and Dylan McDermott.