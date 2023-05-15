Lizzo has shared a first look at her appearance on the season finale of The Simpsons – watch the video below.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo and a short clip of her in cartoon form. The caption under the clip read: “Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons – now I can add my name to the list! Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true”

The 34th season finale will is titled Homer’s Adventure Through the Windshield Glass and is set to air on Sunday, May 21. The teaser shows Bart Simpson taking on the task of repeatedly slapping Homer Simpson with Lizzo saying, “This beat is fire.” She then asks Lisa Simpson “How ’bout I get Sasha Flute, you get your saxo-mo-phone, and we jam!”

You can see the posts here and here.

Watch Lizzo Play Herself On The Simpsons https://t.co/L86MxTrFnZ pic.twitter.com/uwf2jUl0zp — Jackie Crunchy (@CrunchyJackie) May 15, 2023

Lizzo also shared a sneak peek on her flute’s Instagram account — named Sasha Flute after Beyoncé’s alter ego, Sasha Fierce. “IM OFFICIALLY THE MOST FAMOUS FLUTE IN D WORLD,” she shared. The singer is also set to voice a “happy little elf doll” in the episode.

You can check out the clip here.

Her appearance follows her cameo alongside Jack Black in The Mandalorian. Neither artists’ cameos were announced beforehand, making them both surprise appearances. They show up in the same scene, taking the roles of royalty on the faraway planet of Plazir-15 – Lizzo as The Duchess and Black as Captain Bombardier, respectively.

Earlier this month, Lizzo performed a flute duet alongside her longtime idol and flute legend James Galway.

“When my dad passed away I played ‘Amazing Grace’ into ‘Carnival of Venice at his funeral’… it was my promise to never give up,” she shared. “Now, years later I had the honour to play beside Sir James Galway, and receive lessons from him and even play his alto flute. I can confidently say I wouldn’t be the musician I am today without his influence.”

Currently, Lizzo is touring on the North American leg of her ‘Special’ tour, supported by Latto and Saucy Santana.

At her a recent show in Lexington, Kentucky (April 22), the ‘About Damn Time’ singer made headlines after halting the performance to help a fan create a butt tattoo. “I’m gonna put my lips on this paper, so you can have my lips on your ass,” she told the fan who asked her to help design her next tattoo. “So if anytime anyone tries to talk shit, you can tell them Lizzo says to kiss my motherfucking ass!”

Elsewhere on her tour, the pop star brought out several drag performers on stage in Knoxville, Tennessee – as a protest against the state’s ban on drag.

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women,” she said to the crowd, explaining the decision. “What people are doing in Tennessee is giving hope. So thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us,” she added.