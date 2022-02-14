Watch the ’Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’’s epic first trailer

The first trailer for The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power premiered tonight (February 13) during the Super Bowl – scroll down the page to watch it below.

The US sporting event often features trailers and teasers for big upcoming movies and TV shows unveiled for the first time during its commercial breaks.

This year, fans of JRR Tolkien’s hobbits were given a first look at the forthcoming series, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video in September. The show is reportedly the most expensive TV show of all time, with its first five seasons costing at least $1billion (£739m).

The trailer showed various clips from throughout Middle Earth, as title screens teased: “Before the Fellowship, before the ring… A new legend begins this fall.” While impressive, the visuals did not reveal more details on what the show’s storylines might include, although it was previously reported that the series would be based on the book The Silmarillion. Watch it below now.

A synopsis for the show reads: “Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth.”

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will premiere on September 2, 2022.

Among the other trailers aired during the Super Bowl was new footage from Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The film appears to pick up where Spider-Man: No Way Home left off, with Dr. Stephen Strange (as portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch) reaping the consequences of his multiversal havoc-wreaking in that film.

In other Lord Of The Rings news, meanwhile, last year the cast of the film adaptations teamed up with Method Man and Killer Mike to make a rap music video to celebrate the trilogy’s 20th anniversary. The video also featured Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and Hugo Weaving, along with a random appearance from Anna Kendrick when insults were thrown at Pitch Perfect and Twilight.