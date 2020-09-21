Mark Ruffalo gave a rousing call for “love, compassion and kindness” during his acceptance speech at the Emmys 2020 tonight (September 20).

The actor won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie for his roles in HBO’s I Know This Much Is True.

Accepting the award via video link at the mostly virtual ceremony, Ruffalo took the opportunity to encourage viewers to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

“Our story is about family and it’s about a man who’s fighting for his brother who’s living with mental illness,” he began. “It’s a story that’s common throughout so much of the US and the world today and it asks a big question – how are we going to deal and honour and take care of each other and our most vulnerable people?”

Mark Ruffalo accepts the #Emmy for lead actor in limited series or movie for his role in "I Know This Much Is True." https://t.co/Lvq117xzZ6 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/geTjM8V6IV — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2020

He continued: “We do that with love and compassion and by fighting for them. That’s what we have to do today – we have to come together with love for each other and, if you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate and more vulnerable. That’s what’s great about America – our diversity.

“The one thing I’ve learned from my family – it’s that we are stronger together when we love each other and we respect each other’s diversity. So we have a big important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred and a country only for a certain kind of people, or are we going to be one of love and strength and fighting so all of us have the American dream and the pursuit of life and love and happiness in this great country of ours?”

Ruffalo concluded his speech by calling on those watching to “make a plan” and vote for “love and compassion and kindness”. Watch his speech in full above now.

The Emmys 2020 is taking place now with host Jimmy Kimmel presenting the ceremony from LA’s Staples Center and winners accepting the awards from their homes. Keep up to date with all of the winners here.