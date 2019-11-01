Watch Melissa Joan Hart reprise her role as ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ in hilarious sketch

It came on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Melissa Joan Hart reprised her role as Sabrina the Teenage Witch while appearing on late night TV – watch footage below.

The star was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.

During the show, Hart and Corden shared a sketch which saw the host playing Sabrina’s cousin, who is visiting her from Washington. He drops in to let her know about a new superpower she possesses. Watch the sketch below.

Hart starred in the sitcom from 1996 to 2003. Last year, a new reboot called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina came to Netflix, starring Kiernan Shipka in Hart’s old role.

A second series of the show followed earlier this year, with seasons 3 and 4 already in the works.

In a review of the first season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, NME’s Hannah Mylrea said the show was “a million miles from the 90s classic, but a wickedly charming watch”.

“Not without it’s flaws, as in Aguirre-Sacasa’s Riverdale it can be outrageously over the top, and a little silly; but in general The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is wickedly enticing watch. Move over gory horror films, here’s your Halloween viewing, it’ll definitely be more fun.”