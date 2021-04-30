Michael C. Hall has returned as Dexter in the first teaser trailer for the show’s upcoming revival – watch it below.

Last year, it was confirmed that the actor would be returning for a new 10-episode reboot of the hit series on Showtime.

The reboot will act as a continuation of Dexter – with the storyline taking place 10 years after the events of the “final” season – which ended in 2013 after eight seasons.

The new 30-second teaser starts with in an eerie, snowy landscape, before travelling in through a window and finishing with Hall staring down the camera and smiling to signal his long-awaited return as the titular character.

Watch the new Dexter teaser trailer below.

Speaking about the revival in a new interview with NME, as part of his band Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, Hall said: “I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels.

“It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

Back in January, it was confirmed that four more stars have joined the casting lineup of the Dexter revival.

Westworld and The Twilight Saga star Julia Jones, who also appeared in The Mandalorian, Alano Miller (Sylvie’s Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe) and Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) will all feature in the drama’s return on Showtime later this year.

In an interview last year, Hall said he hopes the forthcoming series will make up for the show’s “unsatisfying” original finale. The Showtime series ended in 2013 with an ambiguous ending that left many fans disappointed.

“Let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling,” Hall said.

“I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on.”