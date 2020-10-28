Michael Sheen has transformed into Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker for the return of sketch show, There’s Something About Movies.

A new season of the popular sketch show airs this evening (October 28) on Sky One and Now TV and sees the return of host Alan Carr alongside team captains Michael Sheen and Jennifer Saunders. Each week, Sheen and Saunders lead their teams in a battle to see who knows the most about the film industry.

Tonight’s episode, which airs at 9pm, will see Sheen transform into the Joker during one of the show’s standout sketches.

Series regular Tom Allen will also appear on this evening’s episode alongside special guests Daniel Mays, Kelly Macdonald and Kevin Bridges.

You can see a clip of Sheen’s transformation below:

Back in September, it was claimed that Phoenix was reportedly offered $50 million to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker for two potential sequels.

According to the Mirror, Warner Bros. is currently negotiating Phoenix’s return for two new films in the next four years.

“It’s still being negotiated,” sources told the publication, “but the scripts are being written and Joaquin is very engaged with it.”

They added: “[Warner Bros] plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far.”

In a five-star review of Joker, NME said: “Todd Phillips isn’t clowning around. This is edge-of-your-seat stuff. This is outstanding.”

There’s Something About Movies airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky One and NOW TV