Watch Millie Bobby Brown cover Lorde and Lizzo in ‘Beat Battle’ with Jimmy Fallon

Millie Bobby Brown showed off her singing chops during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Beat Battle’.

The Stranger Things star, 15, faced off against The Tonight Show host this week for the programme’s karaoke round, which challenges participants to sing as many songs as they can in a period of time over random beats.

Brown managed to match Fallon song for song during the four-minute clip, repping tunes by Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Lorde, Carly Rae Jepsen, Panic! At The Disco, and more. The pair concluded the battle with a duet of Wilson Phillips’ ‘Hold On’.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Brown revealed that she was forced to move school after being bullied when she was younger.

“I was bullied at school back in England, she told Glamour. “I actually switched schools because of it, it created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today.

“I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said.”

The actress was speaking to Orlando Bloom for the interview ahead of making her big screen debut in Godzilla: King of The Monsters.

Brown reprises her role as Eleven in the forthcoming third series of Stranger Things, which arrives on Netflix on July 4.