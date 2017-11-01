Watch Millie Bobby Brown rap the plot of ‘Stranger Things’ season 1

The Eleven actress has some serious mic skills

Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown has taken to US TV, performing a rap which neatly sums up the plot of the show’s first season.

Season two of the sci-fi show aired last week on Netflix, with the Stranger Things kids also covering NME‘s latest issue.

Now, Brown – who plays Eleven in the show – has taken to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, to recap the smash hit first series in the form of a rap.

Amongst the many references to Dungeons & Dragons, Eggo waffles and more, she raps that it’s “bad news when you see that bloody nose.” Check out the full performance below.

Last year, the star rapped a verse of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Monster’ on the same show.

Millie Bobby Brown also recently revealed that her character’s kiss with co-star Finn Wolfhard at the end of season one was actually her real-life first kiss.

“It was a strange experience,” she admits, “Having 250 people looking at you kissing someone is like, ‘Whoa!’”

She also revealed that Wolfhard claims Brown wasn’t his first kiss – but she doesn’t believe him: “He says I wasn’t [his first], but I definitely think I was,” Brown says. “I think he was just trying to be cool.”