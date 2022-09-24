Watch a new clip from Netflix’s ‘Money Heist: Joint Economic Area’

A new clip from the second part of Money Heist: Joint Economic Area has been shared at Netflix’s TUDUM preview event.

Today (September 24), the streaming platform is sharing first looks at some of its upcoming programmes around the world, kicking off with a section dedicated to its Korean slate.

TUDUM Korea began with an exclusive new clip from part two of the remake of Money Heist. It was introduced by Lee Hyun-woo, who plays Rio in the series, and shows a fatal face-off between former comrades.

“The Joint Task Force tightens its grip as the genius heist team unravels its plan,” reads the official YouTube description. Watch the new clip above now.

This is a breaking story and will be updated