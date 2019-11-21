Watch the new teaser trailer for Season 5 of ‘Better Call Saul’

The show returns in February

A new teaser trailer for season 5 of Better Call Saul has been released – you can watch it below.

The popular Netflix show and prequel to Breaking Bad is due to return to screens in February.

The latest trailer hints at Jimmy’s descent into the criminal world more as he fully adopts his Saul Goodman persona. A picture of someone in jail holding his business card can also be seen.

The show also shared some first look photos which you can also see below.

Back in April, it was announced that Season 5 of the show was being delayed, with AMC President Sarah Barnett revelling that the fifth season of Vince Gilligan’s show won’t return until 2020.

Speaking about the delay to Vulture, Barnett said: “It’s driven by talent needs, which we would not override if it would result in a worse show.”

Barnett joked: “We know clearly the end was already written before the beginning began” before adding: “The writers, they have a very particular, very clear sense of the arc of their show…We’re certainly getting closer to it.”

The delay could have be linked to work on El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which got a surprise release last month.

The Netflix-produced sequel to the original series, which arrived on the streaming platform on October 11, stars Aaron Paul as his Breaking Bad character Jesse Pinkman and picks up the story immediately after the dramatic events of the show’s 2013 finale.

El Camino was expected to be a big hit for Netflix upon its release, and the streaming behemoth reported that a staggering 25,734,392 households watched the Breaking Bad sequel in the first seven days.

NME’s review of the film said: “There are some tender moments – a sweet goodbye with Skinny Pete, a wise and well-chosen conversation with one of the show’s most heartbreaking female characters. But most emotional moments are indulgent and inconclusive, adding unnecessary layers of fan service to an already complete product.

“The film ends as the show did – Jesse braves his future alone. It’s just puzzling to watch two more hours and reach, essentially, the exact same conclusion.”