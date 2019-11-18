The new show stars Hugh Laurie

A new trailer has been released for Armando Iannucci’s new space comedy, Avenue 5. You can watch it below.

According to HBO, the show from the Veep and Thick of It creator is “a space tourism comedy set 40 years in the future when the solar system is everyone’s oyster.” The show, which was initially announced in August of last year, is due to hit screens in January.

Starring Hugh Laurie as the captain of a luxurious space ship, the trailer shows the ensuing chaos when the ship runs into trouble. Also appearing in the comedy are Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura and Ethan Phillips.

You can watch the trailer here:

Speaking to NME last year about the project, Iannucci said: “It’s set in the world of space tourism about 40 years in the future. It’s not flying cars and stuff, it’s about what really happens when a lot of people just have to get on with each other in space.”

On deciding to set the show in the future, he added: “If I look at the present, I lose my sense of humour, so I’m looking to take stories from other periods and show how the present is reflected in them.”

The director also revealed that he has been influenced by Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror. “I like it a lot. I try and ration my viewing of it because I don’t want to be even subliminally affected by it. It’s really well done.”

“I watched the ‘Star Trek’ one recently. That was a fantastic story, really well performed and shot. I ration myself to one every few months so I’m not too depressed by its general brilliance.”

Iannucci has worked with Laurie previously on Veep during season 4 where he had a recurring role in the award-winning series.