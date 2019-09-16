Watch the new trailer for Paul Rudd’s upcoming new Netflix comedy, ‘Living With Yourself’

It stars Paul Rudd and erm, Paul Rudd.

Netflix have announced details of a new comedy starring Paul Rudd today, called Living With Yourself. You can watch the trailer for the new show below.

Rudd stars in the show – his first leading role in a television series – as Miles, a man “struggling in life” amid an existential crisis. In the show, we see two versions of his character.

An official synopsis from Netflix said the show “is an inventive existential comedy that asks: do we really want to be better? Miles (Paul Rudd) is a man struggling in life. When he undergoes a novel spa treatment that promises to make him a better person, he finds he’s been replaced by a new and improved version of himself.”

It continued: “As he deals with the unintended consequences of his actions, Miles finds he must fight for his wife (Aisling Bea), his career, and his very identity. Told from multiple perspectives, the eight-episode series was created and written by Emmy Award winner Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart), directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris (The Battle of the Sexes, Little Miss Sunshine) and stars Paul Rudd and…Paul Rudd.

“Greenberg executive produces with Anthony Bregman and Jeff Stern for Likely Story, Tony Hernandez for Jax Media, Dayton, Faris, Rudd, and Jeff Blitz.”

The show launches globally on Netflix on October 18.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Rudd was set to join the cast of next year’s new Ghostbusters film.

According to Variety, the Ant-Man star is in “final negotiations” with Sony for the role, rumoured to be that of a teacher.

The film, due next summer, is being directed by Jason Reitman, the son of original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman. It’s rumoured to be a sequel to the original 1980s films, rather than 2016’s all-female reboot.

“I’ve been wanting to work with Paul Rudd since my short film opened for Wet Hot American Summer at Sundance. I’m thrilled he’ll be joining this new chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe,” said Reitman.