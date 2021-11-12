Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader reunite in ‘Star Wars’ spin-off teaser

A new promotional video for Star Wars spin-off show Obi-Wan Kenobi shows the Jedi master locked in battle once more with Darth Vader.

The early look at the show was released as part of the Disney+ promotional day, and included an interview with star Ewan McGregor, plus concept art which shows his character wielding a lightsaber opposite his former Padawan.

“If we had another swing at each other, that might be quite satisfying for everybody,” McGregor teased during the interview.

The clip also shows behind-the-scenes footage of Hayden Christensen, who played Vader in the Star Wars prequels, training in combat.

You can watch the clip in full below.

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Rupert Friend (Homeland), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Sung Kang (Fast & Furious), Simone Kessell (Of Kings and Prophets) and Benny Safdie (Good Time), will join McGregor and Christensen as cast members.

McGregor has described the upcoming show as “so much more real” than the franchise’s prequels.

Speaking about the prequels in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he criticised George Lucas for making them too CGI based.

“He [Lucas] wanted more and more control over what we see in the background,” McGregor said. “After three or four months of that, it just gets really tedious – especially when the scenes are… I don’t want to be rude, but it’s not Shakespeare. There’s not something to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there’s no environment there. It was quite hard to do.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi will arrive on Disney+ in 2022.