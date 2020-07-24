The creators of Duncanville have given fans a first look at season 2, and it features a cameo from Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope – you can watch it below.

The new clip, shared during a Comic-Con@Home virtual panel on Thursday (July 23), sees mother Annie (voiced by Amy Poehler) as she wakes her entire family up to watch the announcement for the town’s Oakie Awards.

Knope, who is of course voiced by Poehler, is briefly featured as she rallies the troops to fill a ditch, much like in the first season of Parks and Recreation.

The panel featured executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star, Amy Poehler, as well as stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa, who provides the voice of Duncan’s teacher, Mr. Mitch.

Elsewhere during the panel, Poehler revealed that this was her first Comic-Con and said that she’s grateful the show can continue production from home.

“We had so much of the show done,” she explained. “We had established our characters. We had done so much recording by the time this pandemic hit.”

She added: “It would be hard to be at the bottom of show mountain right now, for sure.”

Duncanville follows 15-year-old Duncan (Poehler) as he navigates life with his overbearing mother, Annie (also Poehler), his dad, Jack (Ty Burrell), and friends (Rashida Jones, Zach Cherry, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro).

Duncanville season 2 is set to premiere in Spring 2021.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper made a cameo appearance on the second episode of Duncanville earlier this year.

In the episode, Jack was tasked with decluttering the garage but struggled to part with a guillotine that was once owned by the rock icon. In a flashback, viewers learn how he came into possession of the stage prop.