Watch Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s merciless ‘Love Island’ parody as she makes ‘SNL’ debut

Phoebe becomes Bella-Rosa...

Phoebe Waller-Bridge mercilessly sent up Love Island as she hosted SNL for the first time.

The Fleabag star helmed the show on Saturday (October 5) and took part in a skit which ripped into the British reality TV show after it became an unlikely stateside hit.

Donning layers of fake tan, the acclaimed writer starred as Bella-Rosa, whose “dad’s a boxer and mum’s a pub”.

Things then got predictably silly as she teamed up with Finlay, who was “just looking for the right woman to cheat on for the rest of his life”.

The skit inevitably ended up with Bella-Rosa being unceremoniously dumped from the island – but she took solace in discovering that she’d gained 1.5 million Instagram followers.

“Well I don’t have to be a stupid paediatric nurse anymore do I?! Kerching!,” the character quipped.

Waller-Bridge’s huge moment came only weeks after she cemented her US success with triumphant Emmy wins.

Elsewhere on SNL, Taylor Swift brought her new album ‘Lover’ to the show. As well as performing a stripped back version of the title track, Waller-Bridge was backed by a saxophonist as she delivered a striking rendition of ‘False God’.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge previously revealed her regrets over ending Fleabag, having admitted she dreams of reviving the hit show in later life.

“I have a fantasy of bringing Fleabag back when I’m 50,’ she said. The comment was apparently made by Waller-Bridge “straight after ruling out season 3”.