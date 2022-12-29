Watch pro figure skater recreate Jenna Ortega’s iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance

Figure skater Kamila Valieve has recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance routine from Wednesday.

The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating and for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship, she took heavy influence from Netflix’s Wednesday.

Taking to the rink dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams and nailing the facial expressions, Valieve started by skating to Danny Elfman’s theme to the Netflix series. The music then shifted, and The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ started playing, with Valieve recreating Ortega’s viral dance.

Her performance ended with the sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’, which TikTok creators have found perfectly matches the Wednesday dance. Valieve went on to win silver in the women’s senior championship division (via Billboard).

Check out the full routine below.

Following the release of Wednesday earlier this year, Jenna Ortega revealed that she didn’t sleep for two days while choreographing the show’s viral dance scene.

“I was kicking myself,” Ortega told Jimmy Fallon about her decision to dream up the dance scene herself. “I felt like such a fool. I’m not a dancer. I don’t do any of that. I have no experience in that field. And then I didn’t sleep for two days.”

However, Netflix has received backlash after it was revealed that Ortega was “waiting on a positive [COVID] result,” during the filming of that scene. Speaking to NME, Ortega said: “I’d gotten the song [‘Goo Goo Muck’] about a week before and I just pulled from whatever I could [to create the dance]. It’s crazy because it was my first day with COVID so it was awful to film.”

She added: “I asked to redo it but we didn’t have time. I think I probably could have done it a bit better…”

MGM, the production company behind Wednesday, confirmed to NME via email that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed, production removed Jenna from set”.

Following the iconic scene, which features in episode four Woe What A Night, The Cramps’ ‘Goo Goo Muck’ enjoyed a 50-fold streaming surge in the US.

Speaking to NME about working on Wednesday, composer Danny Elfman said: “It was just fun. It was like returning to an old [classic]. I grew up on The Addams Family, but I also really dug the Charles Addams cartoons too. To do a variation on these well-known characters was just fun.”

Elfman went on to say how he was “surprised” by the success of the series. “I thought it would be a little cult thing,” he explained.