Watch Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds celebrate Wrexham AFC’s first win of season

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney and Free Guy actor Ryan Reynolds have raised a toast to celebrate Wrexham AFC’s first win of the season.

Earlier this year, McElhenney, who plays Mac in the popular show, and Reynolds purchased the club after their bid to buy it was approved by Wrexham’s Supporters Trust Board back in November.

On Saturday (August 28), the Welsh team beat Eastleigh 2-0, earning manager Phil Parkinson his first league win in charge of the Red Dragons.

Advertisement

After the game, the team’s official Twitter account shared a video that showed McElhenney and Reynolds – each wearing a different iteration of the team’s shirt – toasting to the win. “Our chairmen > Other chairmen,” the account captioned the post.

You can see the clip below:

Earlier this month, a number of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia cast members shared a good luck message with Wrexham AFC ahead of the team’s season kicking off.

The team began its season against Solihull Moors on August 21. Before the game, McElhenney shared a video from the set of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, in which some of the cast wished the Welsh club good luck.

Meanwhile, McElhenney has confirmed the title of the upcoming season 15 premiere of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The last season of the long-running sitcom concluded in November 2019, with the series being renewed for four more seasons back in December.

After confirming to NME that work on season 15 of It’s Always Sunny was set to begin in May, McElhenney has now revealed the title of the forthcoming season premiere, ‘2020: A Year In Review’.

An air date for season 15 of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has yet to be announced, though the past two seasons have begun in September.