Watch Rose Byrne as a housewife-cum-aerobics tycoon in trailer for new dramedy ‘Physical’

A new Craig Gillespie (Cruella, I, Tonya) directed television dramedy is coming to Apple TV+, titled Physical and starring Australian actress Rose Byrne.

Created by Annie Weisman, the ten-part series sees Byrne take on the role of Sheila Rubin. A seemingly dutiful ’80s housewife, Sheila is occupied with supporting her husband’s bid for state assembly, while also battling her own self-image issues. She takes up aerobics in the hopes of feeling better about her body, thus beginning her journey to become an aerobics tycoon with a workout tape empire.

Watch the trailer below.

In addition to Byrne, Physical also stars comedian Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel (New Amsterdam, Second Act), Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

Gillespie is joined by Liza Johnson and Stephanie Laing on directing duties. The trio also serve as executive producers, along with Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Alexandra Cunningham, John McNamara, Sera Gamble and Byrne.

The first three episodes of the show are set to land on Apple TV+ on June 18, followed by a new instalment each Friday.

Physical will join other Apple TV+ newcomer The Me You Can’t See, which is a mental health-focused venture between Oprah and Prince Harry. The show launched on May 21, featuring interviews with Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, Rashad Armstead and more, speaking about their experiences with mental health.

Stephen King’s new series Lisey’s Story is also set to arrive on the streaming platform soon, with a release date of June 4.