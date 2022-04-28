Watch Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike make cameo in new ‘Ozark’ season four clip

A clip featuring Run The Jewels rapper Killer Mike‘s forthcoming cameo in the new Ozark‘s episode has been posted by Netflix.

Ahead of the final seven episodes of season four, which are set to drop tomorrow (April 29), footage has been shared which shows Ruth (Julia Garnia) running into the rapper in a diner. You can view the clip below.

Ruth starts a conversation with Mike that validates her interpretation of Nas’ 1994 song ‘N.Y. State Of Mind’, which sees her drawing parallels to her own life as she seeks revenge following the murder of her cousin Wyatt.

“It always feels to me like he [Nas] hates it and misses it all at once, and he’s only fucking 20,” Ruth says of the song.

Mike then offers his own interpretation. “You know, when I listen to that record, his projects are in Queens, and you can kinda see Manhattan. And I’ve always thought it was so hopeful and fucking cruel at the same time.”

It was confirmed last summer that the Run The Jewels member – real name Michael Render – would be making a cameo as himself in an episode of the series.

“I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it,” the rapper said at the time. “I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, Jason Bateman recently teased Ozark‘s upcoming finale, suggesting that for the Byrde family, it will be “a happy ending, but they’re limping”.

Last month, Netflix shared a new trailer for the second part of Ozark‘s fourth season.

A Farewell To Ozark, a 30-minute special that explores the making of the final season, is also set to air tomorrow.