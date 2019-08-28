Watch Sacha Baron Cohen play an Israeli secret agent in first trailer for ‘The Spy’

The new series will arrive on Netflix next week

The first trailer for The Spy, Netflix’s upcoming Israeli spy series, has been released.

The series stars Sacha Baron Cohen as Eli Cohen, a secret agent who goes undercover in Syria.

According to an official synopsis, his character “wants nothing more than to be of service to his country, but he does his job so well that he finds it hard to strip off his double identity.

“Noah Emmerich (The Americans) plays Dan Peleg, Eli’s Mossad handler who tries to ease his own guilt over the sacrifices Eli makes, Hadar Ratzon Rotem (Homeland) portrays Eli’s wife, Nadia, who is left to raise their family on her own and knows something isn’t right about her husband’s government job, and Waleed Zuaiter (Colony) plays Amin Al-Hafez, a military officer who thinks he’s found the perfect ally in the undercover Cohen.”

The trailer introduces us to Eli Cohen and the struggles he faces in his work life and his life with his wife. Watch it above now.

The Spy will arrive on Netflix on September 6 and will run for six episodes.

Meanwhile, Baron Cohen was meant to play Freddie Mercury in 2018 Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. However, Mercury’s bandmate Brian May said it would have been a “disaster” if he hadn’t been replaced by Rami Malek.

“I think we realised just in time what a disaster that was going to be,” May said. “And it actually wasn’t rocket science to figure that out. But yeah, that’s one of the rocks that we nearly hit. I think we were all nervous in the beginning, when the casting process was going on. Because yes, that’s a real tough thing to contemplate – somebody playing the part of you.”