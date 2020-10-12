Watch ‘Seinfeld”s Wayne Knight reprise his role as Newman for anti-Trump advert

Wayne Knight has reprised his much-loved Seinfeld role of Newman, Jerry Seinfeld’s postman and nemesis, for a new political advert.

In the build-up to the US election on November 3, Knight appeared in an advert organised by the Democratic political action committee Pacronym in which he attacks Donald Trump‘s attempts to restrict mail-in voting.

The ad, titled ‘A Friendly Message From Your Neighbourhood Mail Carrier’, was written by former Seinfeld writer David Mandel.

Advertisement

In the two-minute clip, Knight attacks the “systematic, premeditated assault on the US mail by President Trump and his so-called Postmaster General.

“That guy’s never even licked a stamp. They’ve had the unmitigated gall to try to slow down the mail, when everybody knows that the only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman.”

Taking aim at the Trump administration for shortening working hours, removing mail-boxes and decommissioning sorting machines, Knight says: “When the mail stops, the world stops!”

He advised voters to vote early in-person, and to send in mail ballots as soon as possible to account for possible delays.

Knight first played Newman in the 1992 episode of Seinfeld ‘The Suicide’, from the show’s third series. The character quickly became a fan favourite, reappearing multiple times until the show’s 1998 finale.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Seinfeld writer and star Jerry Seinfeld returned to stand-up for the first time in 22 years for a new Netflix special.

“He might have a lot more money, a bit more waffle and a few new things to moan about, but he’s still the same king of comedy he always was,” NME wrote in a four-star review.