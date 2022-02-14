Watch Seth Rogen marry a zombie in crisps advert featuring Paul Rudd

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd have teamed up for a new crisps advert.

The clip, which you can watch below and featured in last night’s (February 13) Super Bowl, sees the pair reminiscing about events in years gone by involving Lay’s crisps.

It ends in Rogen bizarrely marrying a zombie.

“Lay’s came to me and Paul and pitched the general idea,” Rogen told Forbes about the ad.

“Then, me and Paul kind of conceived of maybe it then goes in a very strange direction (laughs). Then Evan [Goldberg] came on to direct and write it, as well. Mostly, it was just something we thought was funny and entertaining and weird and would maybe potentially standout in a very crowded marketplace, but also kind of capture the kind of energy people like from me and Paul.”

Other ads which aired at the Super Bowl included Arnold Schwarzenegger playing Zeus, Larry David mocking cryptocurrency and Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison reuniting for a West Side Story cover.

Meanwhile, Rogen recently opened up about a prank in which Rudd pretended to be his masseuse in Las Vegas.

“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” Rogen began.

“When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”