Watch Sophie Turner play therapist to characters from ‘Game Of Thrones’ and ‘X-Men’

The actor had some advice for the fictional figures in a new sketch

Sophie Turner has turned therapist to characters from Game Of Thrones and X-Men in a new sketch.

Between sips from a mug emblazoned with the slogan “And how does that make you feel?”, the actor offered advice to characters including Daenerys Targaryen, Jean Grey, Charles Xavier, and Arya Stark.

When speaking to Daenerys, Turner addressed the character’s relationship with Jon Snow, who turned out to be her nephew, and said: “You’re a little unhinged and you seem a little power hungry.”

Later, she advised Arya to make a list of “reasons why you shouldn’t kill those on your deathlist” in a bid to make her “feel more empathetic and be less inclined to murder.” Watch the Net-A-Porter sketch below now.

Last week (May 29), Turner ruled out the chances of her playing her Game Of Thrones character, Sansa Stark, again in the future.

“I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa. I’m ready… ish, to say goodbye to her,” she said, after the final season of the hit HBO series had come to an end. “I think my watch has ended. It’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far. I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it’s time to let her go. I feel like if I played her again it would just be more trauma.”

The actor is set to reprise her role as Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which arrives in cinemas in the UK tomorrow (June 5). Turner first played the character in X-Men: Apocalypse in 2016.