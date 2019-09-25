Watch ‘South Park’ tackle Donald Trump’s separation policy in first teaser for season 23

ICE come for Kyle's family

The first teaser clip for the new season of South Park has been revealed, as the show tackles Donald Trump’s controversial family separation policy.

Due to return to screens on Comedy Central tonight (Wednesday September 25), the first episode of season 23 is called Mexican Joker and is centred around ICE agents storming the Broflovski household to remove Kyle and adopted Canadian brother Ike from their parents, after Cartman tips them off for harbouring an illegal immigrant.

Never afraid of taking aim at the US President, the new episode looks to lampoon his policy which has seen over 1,000 migrant children separated from their families and placed in detention centres.

The last season saw South Park mock Trump for the US government’s failure to deal with high school shootings.

Earlier this month, Comedy Central confirmed that South Park had been renewed for another three seasons, with the series now guaranteed to continue into 2022.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone talked about the latest renewal and their desire to continue creating new South Park episodes.

“I don’t think we have ever had an ‘OK, let’s sit down and decide if we are going to keep going,’” Parker said. Trey Stone had a more existential take on the show’s future: “I am 48. Trey turns 50 this year. So I will say that I don’t think we will be doing this show when we’re 60.”