Watch ‘Stranger Things’ cast return for one-off Sport Relief special

The cast of Stranger Things reunited last night (March 13) for a one-off Sport Relief special.

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will) and Sadie Sink (Max) all joined the BBC show, which took a behind-the-scenes look at the Netflix sci-fi phenomenon.

During the show, a host of famous actors auditioned to play the role of The Mind Flayer in the show, including Orlando Bloom, Queer Eye star Tan France, Jennifer Saunders and Emma Thompson.

The show also gives an inside look at the special effects needed to see Mike riding his bike in the show’s first season, as it’s revealed that Finn Wolfhard isn’t the best bike rider. Watch the short special below.

The new show comes ahead of Stranger Things‘ fourth season, which has begun production. A teaser trailer was shared last month which saw the surprise return of a character presumed dead.

There’s no release date announced yet for the upcoming fourth edition, but it is expected before the end of 2020.

Finn Wolfhard told NME this month that he was surprised to discover that the first trailer for season four revealed that police chief Hopper was still alive.

“I think that was planned, because there’s only so much time that you have before people start to find out that David Harbour is back on set and start talking about it. I think Netflix just kind of nipped that in the bud very early,” he said.

“I didn’t even know that [the trailer] was coming out until I posted it on Instagram! So I was excited. I knew Hopper was alive, I just didn’t know that trailer was coming out. So now I’m just really excited for everybody to see it.”