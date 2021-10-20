Watch the action-packed teaser for the ‘Cowboy Bebop’ live-action remake

Netflix has unveiled an action-packed teaser for its live-action adaptation of the anime Cowboy Bebop, which will premiere on November 19.

The streaming platform released a “Lost Session” teaser yesterday (October 19), which shows its leading actors in action for the first time. Titled a “Lost Session”, the teaser references the original anime, where each episode was called a “session”.

The clip – which clocks in under three minutes – is a stylised montage of scenes featuring the series’ main trio: Spike Spiegel (played by John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda).

Fight sequences match the energy of their rapid-fire dialogue, as the three bounty hunters constantly butt heads while attempting to do their jobs. Spiegel’s main rival, Vicious (Alex Hassell), briefly appears to warn him: “I’m coming for you.” Watch the clip below.

The cast of characters will also include Julia (Elena Satine), a woman with old connections to Spiegel and Vicious, crime syndicate boss Mao (Rachel House), and Maria (Adrienne Barbeau), an eco-fascist terrorist.

The original anime is also set to make its Netflix debut tomorrow (October 21), with all 26 episodes available in its original Japanese version.

Upon its announcement, anime series creator Shinichirō Watanabe praised Cho for “skilfully taking on the role” of Spiegel.

“There are also many settings and developments that can only be pulled off in a live-action series,” he said. “I hope that both people who love Cowboy Bebop and those who are new to the title can enjoy this new series!”