Watch the chaotic trailer for ‘Love, Death + Robots’ season three

Netflix has released a trailer for the third season of Love, Death + Robots, showcasing a wild assortment of visual styles.

Produced by Tim Miller (Deadpool), David Fincher (The Social Network), Joshua Donen (House Of Cards) and Jennifer Miller, Love, Death + Robots is an anthology series of animated horror stories from different creators.

In the third season trailer, the show describes itself as the “problem child” next to Netflix’s other award-winning output The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit. You can check it out below.

As footage of the various animation styles from the upcoming episodes are shown, including robot characters from the first season, a tagline reads: “The threesome you’ve been waiting for.”

A synopsis reads: “Terror, imagination and beauty combine in new episodes which stretch rom uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror, and science-fiction with trademark with and visual invention.”

Love, Death + Robots season three is scheduled to be released May 20 on Netflix. The previous two seasons were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

The show has won 11 Primetime Emmy Awards across its two volumes so far, including multiple wins for Outstanding Short Form Animated Program and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation.

Fincher, one of the show’s producers, has worked on Netflix shows House Of Cards and Mindhunter in the past. His last film was 2020’s Mank starring Gary Oldman which was also released on the streaming platform.

His next project is The Killer based on the French graphic novel series of the same name by Alexis Nolent. The film, which wrapped filming last month, will star Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. A release date has yet to be announced.