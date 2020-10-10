Watch the chilling new trailer for Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’

The chilling new first-look trailer for The Stand has been released – watch it below.

The upcoming mini-series is an adaptation of King’s 1978 novel in which humanity is almost wiped out by a deadly virus. King’s story has been given renewed attention in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Unveiled at New York’s Comic Con yesterday (October 9), the series will feature Alexander Skarsgård as villain Randall Flagg and Whoopi Goldberg as Abagail. Other cast members include James Marsden, Odessa Young and Jovan Adepo.

In the trailer, Goldberg can be heard saying “The world is now a blank page. Make your stand.”

See it below:

Back in April, King apologised for the fact that people are likening the coronavirus pandemic to living in one of his novels. The US author said he’s aware that fans are comparing the current outbreak to the kind of horrors depicted in his books.

“I keep having people say, ‘Gee, it’s like we’re living in a Stephen King story,’ he told NPR. “And my only response to that is, ‘I’m sorry.’”

Elsewhere in the NPR interview, King said a pandemic like COVID-19 was “bound to happen.”

He said: “There was never any question that in our society, where travel is a staple of daily life, that sooner or later, there was going to be a virus that was going to communicate to the public at large.”

Prior to this, King spoke out against rumours that the coronavirus epidemic is comparable to the Blue virus written in The Stand. “It’s not anywhere near as serious. It’s eminently survivable. Keep calm and take all reasonable precautions,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Stand mini-series is set to premiere later this year on December 17 via CBS All Access.