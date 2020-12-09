Watch the eerie trailer for ‘Silence Of The Lambs’ spin-off series ‘Clarice’

The first trailer for Silence Of The Lambs spin-off series Clarice has just been released – check it out below.

The show, which is set to be released on CBS and stars Pretty Little Liars actress Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling, takes place in 1993 – a year after Clarice first meets Hannibal Lecter.

“The Silence Is Over,” CBS Studios wrote when sharing the ominous teaser. “What do you do with all your rage?” a voiceover says in a teaser, as one brief flashback sees human flesh being sewn together.

The Silence is Over. Clarice. Coming to CBS on February 11, 2021. @ClariceCBS pic.twitter.com/CdNLPSnfxM — CBS Studios (@CBSTVStudios) December 8, 2020

The series was produced by Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek) who recently opened up about the premise of the show to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Hannibal [Lecter] is an incredible character, as is [FBI agent] Will Graham,” Kurtzman said. “But Clarice Starling has a truly unique amazing psychology, and part of why Silence of the Lambs was so wonderful is the film put you so squarely in her shoes.”

Deadline described the series as “a deep dive into the untold personal story of Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington DC.”

Clarice is set to premiere on CBS on February 11, 2021. There is no release date confirmed yet for the UK – stay tuned for updates as they come in.