Watch the final trailer for Star Wars series ‘Andor’ with Diego Luna

A new trailer has been released for Andor at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above.

The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor in the upcoming prequel series, set five years prior to events in 2016’s Rogue One. Also reprising his role is Forest Whittaker as Saw Gerrera, who has since voiced the character in Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Other cast members include Genevieve O’Reilly as senator Mon Mothma and Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen, alongside Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Robert Emms and David Hayman.

A synopsis reads: “In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a Rebel hero.”

The show was created by Rogue One co-writer Tony Gilroy, who has written five of the twelve episodes. Luna serves as an executive producer.

Andor was renewed for a second season in May this year, which will conclude the series and lead into the events of Rogue One.

The first three episodes of Andor will premiere on Disney+ on September 21, with the rest of the episodes released weekly until November 23.