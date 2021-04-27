Watch the final trailer for ‘Yasuke’, the Netflix anime starring LaKeith Stanfield

Netflix has released the final trailer for Yasuke, the upcoming anime series starring LaKeith Stanfield.

Yasuke, which is scored and executive produced by Flying Lotus, premieres this Thursday (April 30). The show is created by LeSean Thomas, responsible for Netflix’s Cannon Busters and Adult Swim’s Black Dynamite.

The anime tells the tale of Yasuke, a samurai of African descent who finds himself in the middle of a conflict between warring daimyo (feudal lords) when he becomes the unwitting guardian of a mysterious child. The character is based on a real historical figure who arrived in Japan sometime in 1579. Yasuke is voiced by Stanfield, who’s fresh from a 2021 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor over his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The new Yasuke trailer, which arrived April 27, expands on the teaser released earlier this month and previews even more of Flying Lotus’ electronic score for the series. Watch it below:

Produced by Japanese animation studio MAPPA (Attack on Titan, Yuri!!! On Ice), Yasuke will be released in both English and Japanese.

The English voice cast features Stanfield in the lead role, along with Darren Criss, Ming-Na Wen, Dia Frampton and Gwendoline Yeo. Yasuke is set to feature science fiction elements, atypical for a samurai anime series, with Netflix promising “mechs and magic” in its press materials.

Last week, Flying Lotus released the songs ‘Black Gold’ and ‘Between Memories’, which will serve as the opening and closing themes of the series, respectively. The former features regular collaborator Thundercat and the latter Niki Randa.

On Sunday, Stanfield made an appearance at the 93rd Academy Awards, where he’d been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing FBI informant Bill O’Neal in Judas and the Black Messiah. The actor joked on Instagram that he would leave the ceremony early due to a “dry bar”.

The prize was taken by his Judas co-star Daniel Kaluuya, who surprised the Oscars with an eyebrow-raising speech of his own.