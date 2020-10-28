Watch the first full-length trailer for new ‘Saved By The Bell’ reboot

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming Saved By The Bell reboot has arrived – you can watch it below.

Set 30 years on from the original events at California’s Bayside High, the new series sees original cast member Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprise his role as Zack Morris, who is now a local politician.

Forced to merge two high schools thanks to a local government scandal, Morris creates a rift between the town’s rich and poor teenagers. “The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in twenty-two minutes) a much-needed dose of reality,” a press release reads.

In the new trailer, a pair of new students can be seen asking: “Why is everybody so rich?” before the extravagance of Bayside High is put on full display.

Original stars Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley also reprise their roles as A.C. Slater, Kelly Kapowski and Jessie Spano respectively, with Slater now working as a gym teacher at the school. John Michael Higgins also joins the cast as principal Ronald Toddman.

Watch the new trailer below.

New cast members for the reboot include Dexter Darden, Josie Totah, Belmont Cameli, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Haskiri Velazquez and Mitchell Hoog, who is playing Morris’ son Mac.

The revival of Saved By The Bell will premiere on new US streaming platform Peacock on November 25. There is currently no UK release date.

Meanwhile, Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on the original US sitcom that aired from 1989-1993, has said she felt “slighted and hurt” not be included in the revival.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be a part of the Saved By the Bellreunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” she said on US talk show Dr Oz.

She suggested the exclusion was down to her bipolar disorder. “I also realise having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”