Watch the first full-length trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season three

The first full-length trailer for The Mandalorian season three has arrived – you can watch it above.

The new trailer for the Star Wars spin-off was unveiled on Monday (January 16) night, during the NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The show’s third season follows on from events in the 2021 series The Book Of Boba Fett, in which the Mandalorian made a guest appearance. Along with Grogu, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is now on a path to Mandalore in order to redeem himself for his transgressions of removing his helmet.

In the trailer, we see Din Djarin team up with his fellow Mandalorians for a number of action-packed sequences, while Grogu gets to explore the more defensive side of his Force capabilities, despite abandoning his training with Luke Skywalker.

Elsewhere, we’re given a brief glimpse of some new Jedi characters in what appears to be another flashback of Anakin/Darth Vader’s assault on the Jedi Temple.

As previously confirmed, Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon) and Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kyrze) will reprise their roles and join Pedro Pascal in the third season.

Other confirmed cast members include Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Amy Sedaris, Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows.

Show creator Jon Favreau returns as head writer and also serves as an executive producer, along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

The third season will consist of eight episodes, with Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard all directing episodes.

Reviewing season two of the show, NME said: “The plot is tweaked enough that it doesn’t feel stale… this franchise is finally on an exciting new path. This is the way.”

The Mandalorian seasons one-two are now available to stream on Disney +. Season three will be released on March 1, 2023