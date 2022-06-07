Watch the first teaser for Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ starring Jenna Ortega

Netflix have shared the first teaser for Tim Burton’s upcoming series Wednesday, in which Jenna Ortega is revealed in full costume as the titular character Wednesday Addams.

The teaser, released today (June 7), was released as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week – in which the streaming service shared teasers and trailers for upcoming programming, including the third season of The Umbrella Academy and DC‘s new series The Sandman.

The video sees Ortega filmed from various close-ups, before a wide shot sees her emerge from the shadows and reveal her entire new look. Thing, a disembodied hand, then lands on her shoulder while both she and it snap their fingers – a reference to the distinctive finger-clicks from the theme song of The Addams Family.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser below:

Wednesday was originally announced in February 2021 by Netflix, with Burton announced to be making his directorial debut for a television series. Ortega was later revealed to be playing the titular character in May of that year. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán were added to the cast in August, playing Wednesday’s mother and father Morticia and Gomez Addams.

In March 2022, Christina Ricci – who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the 90s live-action films The Addams Family and Addams Family Values – was announced to be joining the show in an as-yet undisclosed role. It is believed that she will be playing a new character in the series, as opposed to an older version of Wednesday.

Wednesday will mark the first time that the Addams Family characters have appeared in a live-action television adaptation since 1998’s The New Addams Family. Last year saw the release of The Addams Family 2, a sequel to 2019’s animated reboot which starred Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz.

An official release date for Wednesday has not yet been shared by Netflix, although it is projected for late 2022.