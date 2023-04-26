‘Black Mirror’ fans thrilled as long-awaited season six trailer drops: “It’s been years…”

Netflix has released the first official trailer for Black Mirror season six – you can watch it above.

Charlie Brooker’s technophobic, satirical anthology series has been away from our screens since 2019, but has now announced its return with a dark and dramatic sneak peek at its new episodes – set for release in June 2023.

“You’ve been wondering… you’ve been waiting… you’ve been warned,” reads the trailer’s title cards before treating fans to flashes of the horrifying and violent events to come.

The official synopsis for the season reads: “Expect the unexpected. The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. The sixth season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet.”

The reaction to the trailer has been overwhelming positive, with fans expressing their delight at the show’s long-awaited return. “It’s been years… We’ve been waiting,” tweeted one person, while another wrote: “Best news all year!”

It’s…it’s been years….we’ve been waiting — Sixeyes (@sixeyes_z) April 26, 2023

Perfect timing with AI narrative being played across world. Can't wait! — Premis (@ProfitGained) April 26, 2023

I love that this trailer has so much to hook you in but still leaves everything to the imagination 👌🏽 Binge watch loading 🤩🍿 — AysheeBaby (@AysheeBaby) April 26, 2023

THE WORLD IS HEALING — gnarly (@iTalkShxtt) April 26, 2023

pic.twitter.com/9hsF7e3cxw — p e t y a (@petyabruh) April 26, 2023

Season six features an all-star cast, including Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

Speaking to Tadum, Brooker highlighted the importance of keeping the series fresh and finding new ways to surprise viewers.

“I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself,” the writer, creator and executive producer said.

Brooker went on to say that he deliberately upended some of his own core assumptions about the series, and what to expect from new episodes.

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is,” he said. “The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”