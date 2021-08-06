Watch the first trailer for ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4

A new look at the upcoming season of Netflix‘s Cobra Kai has been released.

The show recently received an Emmy nomination for its previous season, and returns to the streaming platform in December, it has now been revealed.

An official synopsis for the latest instalment of the show reads: “Season four finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi.

As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Watch the trailer in full below.

Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) will both return for the new chapter after finally uniting in season three to take on longstanding antagonist John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Thomas Ian Griffith has also officially joined the cast list as Karate Kid villain Terry Silver . His contribution to the show was confirmed via a teaser clip in May.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Griffith said: “I never imagined I’d be stepping back into this role, but what an incredible opportunity to bring Terry Silver full circle.”

Co-creator Josh Heald has said that there’s still plenty of mileage left in the spin-off show. In a recent interview with TVLine, he also revealed that he had always intended to have Johnny and Danny team up, although their new relationship will be a rocky one.

“Giving them this moment was something we’ve always known was coming,” he said. “We always felt like this was the time for it to happen, but we are doing it in a way where we’ve also established who these characters are.

“They’re both very strong-minded in their own philosophies, ideals and pasts. There does appear to be a very distinct battle ahead, a very clear boundary and set of circumstances that have brought them to this moment, but time will tell if history repeats itself and they fall back into old habits again, or if they’re going to be able to weather the storm and lean into each other to do the hard work of what it is to form a partnership.”