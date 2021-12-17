Watch the first trailer for Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Mother’ spin-off

The first trailer for Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father starring Hilary Duff and former Sex And The City actor Kim Cattrall, has been released.

The show follows Sophie (Duff), who is shown via flashback navigating through the 2021 dating world with a close-knit group of friends. Cattrall plays Sophie in the modern day, who will spend the series relaying to her son the story of how she met his dad. Unlike Bob Saget’s narrator character in How I Met Your Mother however, Cattrall appears on screen.

Joining the pair on the New York-based sitcom are Chris Lowell who plays Jesse, Francia Raisa as Valentina, Tom Ainsley’s Charlie, Tien Tran as Ellen and Suraj Sharma as Sid.

According to the show’s synopsis, the group “are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

Watch the trailer in full below:

This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger have created the series, while original How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas serve as producers.

In a statement upon the show’s announcement, Aptaker and Berger said: “Carter and Craig’s iconic original series revolutionised the half-hour comedy, and we are so honoured to be carrying the torch forward for the next generation – and with Hilary Duff no less!”

The 10-episode series will debut on Hulu in the US on January 18, 2022. It will premiere on Disney+ in the UK later in the year.

Elsewhere on Hulu, the streaming platform was forced to remove its documentary about the ‘Astroworld’ tragedy from its streaming platform hours after it launched after facing backlash from audiences.

The incident was the focus of the 50-minute news special, called Astroworld: Concert From Hell. The documentary arrived on Hulu on December 1, and was met with instant criticism from people on social media.

“Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around,” tweeted one user.