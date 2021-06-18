Watch the first trailer for ‘Never Have I Ever’ season two

Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of Mindy Kaling’s coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever.

Devi Vishwakumar is set to return in her starring role as high schooler Devi. Having faced her father’s death in the show’s first season, Devi is now attempting to find her feet at high school.

A synopsis for the new season reads: “Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

The new trailer shows the return of Devi’s best friends Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), and her overbearing mother Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan).

A new addition to the cast is Common, who will play a love interest for Nalini. Watch the trailer below.

The show was created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.

In a four-star review of its first season, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea praised the show’s “screwball script and kooky characters”. It concluded that Never Have I Ever was “a sharp, thoughtful comedy you’ll probably watch in one sitting”.

It was announced in July last year that the show would be renewed for a second season.

Meanwhile, co-creator Kaling has developed the script for Legally Blonde 3 with Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Dan Goor. The film, which will see Reese Witherspoon reprise her role as leading lawyer Elle Woods, is set to be released in 2022.

Never Have I Ever season two will launch on Netflix on July 15, 2021.