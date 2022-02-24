Watch the first trailer for ‘The Witchfinder’ starring Daisy May Cooper

The first trailer for the upcoming BBC comedy series The Witchfinder has been released – you can check it out below.

Set in 1645, the series stars Tim Key (Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa) as a failing witchfinder who transports a suspected witch, played by Daisy May Cooper (This Country), across England to a trial which could turn around his fortunes.

The six-part series also features a huge ensemble cast, including Jessica Hynes (Spaced), Daniel Rigby (Landscapers), Tuwaine Barrett (Blue Story), Reece Shearsmith (Inside No.9), Julian Barrett (The Mighty Boosh), Ricky Tomlinson (The Royle Family) and Rosie Cavaliero (Peep Show).

Others on the cast include Cariad Lloyd (Murder In Successville), Ellie White (Stath Lets Flats), Vincent Franklin (The Thick Of It), Joplin Sibtain (White Gold), Allan Mustafa (People Just Do Nothing), Seb Cardinal (Cardinal Burns) and Dan Skinner (Shooting Stars).

A synopsis reads: “It’s the 12 months of our Lord 1645 and concern of witchcraft is rife. Puritanical Christianity, deep-seated superstition and a willingness to scapegoat outsiders have created a tinderbox of suspicion by which few are secure. In this setting, witchfinding has flourished, as self-appointed witch specialists obtain hero standing by investigating accusations of witchery and extracting confessions.

“A failing witchfinder transports a suspected witch across 1640s East Anglia to a trial that could change his fortunes forever. But his captive is the worst possible travel companion: an inquisitive, uncouth woman whose ability to prick his pomposity and ask uncomfortable questions turns a straightforward journey into a life-changing ordeal.”

The series is written and directed by Neil and Rob Gibbons, the duo behind numerous Alan Partridge specials like Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge, This Time With Alan Partridge and 2013 film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

The Witchfinder is scheduled to begin on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Tuesday March 8 at 10pm.

