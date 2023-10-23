Watch the full trailer for Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix has released a new trailer for reality series Squid Game: The Challenge – check it out above.

Based on Hwang Dong-hyuk’s Korean survival drama, the reality show sees 456 contestants from around the world compete in various challenges inspired by the series for a $4.56million cash prize.

A synopsis reads: “As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

As shown in the trailer, the show’s anmatronic doll returns for Red Light, Green Light, while the elevated glass bridge and honeycomb games from the series are also represented.

It also shows some of the dynamics between contestants, as one remarks: “You can’t trust anybody in here.”

The 10-episode season debuts on November 22, with new episodes premiering weekly through to December 6. The series is produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden.

The streaming service announced a second season of Squid Game was in development in June last year. At the time, the first season was the most-viewed original title in Netflix history within 12 days of release.

Show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has teased details of what to expect in the second season, including the return of The Front Man and the introduction of a boyfriend for animatronic doll, Young-hee. A release date for season two has yet to be announced.