The first teaser has been released for the Halo live-action TV series.

Debuted during Xbox’s 20th anniversary video stream, the teaser briefly shows Pablo Schreiber (American Gods) as protagonist Master Chief.

The series will see Jen Taylor reprise her role from the games as artificial intelligence Cortana, alongside Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo) as Soren-006, and Natascha McElhone (The Truman Show) as Dr. Catherine Halsey who created the Spartan super soldiers.

The show will also introduce three new Spartan characters, played by Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age Of Ultron), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher) and Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe).

Set to debut on streaming service Paramount+ in 2022, the show will follow “an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant. Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future”.

The TV adaptation of Halo, based on the video game series, has been in development for years. Steven Spielberg was originally attached to the project as an executive producer in 2013, with the show in active development since 2015.

Showtime picked up the series in 2018, before it was moved to Paramount+ in February this year. Kyle Killen (Lone Star) and Steven Kane (The Closer) serve as co-showrunners on the series, with Otto Bathurst (Black Mirror) having directed a number of episodes.

The franchise is expected to bounce back into public consciousness with the release of Halo Infinite, which was given an early multiplayer launch to mark Xbox’s 20th anniversary.

The Halo TV series is scheduled to be released on Paramount+ in 2022.