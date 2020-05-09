Watch the hilarious outtakes from ‘After Life’ season 2

Ricky Gervais has shared a 19-minute video compiling the outtakes from After Life season two – you can watch it below.

The writer and actor, who portrays Tony in the hit Netflix series, posted the blooper reel to his official YouTube and Twitter accounts yesterday (May 8).

In the first scene, we see Diane Morgan’s character Kath attempting to console Tony’s brother-in-law Matt (Tom Basden) whose marriage is falling apart. “I’ve seen you looking at me,” Morgan-as-Kath says before bursting out laughing.

Later, Tony’s dog Brandy licks Gervais’ head as he attempts to film a scene in bed. “I’m gonna have a shower, cheers,” Gervais jokes.

The video ends with various castmembers struggling to eat a birthday cake in the newspaper office set. Once the scene’s finally in the bag, Gervais shouts in the background: “Got It! Well done… fuck me!”

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by Netflix and Gervais that After Life would be returning for a third season – here’s everything we know so far about series three.

Meanwhile, Ricky Gervais has debunked a fan theory which claims that one character in the show is actually a ghost. “I love that conspiracy theory and it could happen, [but] not in one of my things,” he explained.

In a four-star review of After Life 2 NME said that it “is the best example of Gervais’ ability to find beauty in the banal without glossing over life’s more depressing moments.”