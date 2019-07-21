Watch the mind-blowingly epic new trailer for HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ series

The Doomsday Clock is ticking

HBO has unveiled the full trailer for its highly anticipated adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen comic book.

Shared during the second day of this year’s Comic-Con, the mind-blowingly epic full trailer sees cops turn vigilante, squids fall from the sky and Regina King “cuss too much.”

Leaping forward a solid 10 years after the original story and 2009 movie, HBO’s first stab at superheroes looks like a slick, modern adaptation. Courtesy of Damon Lindelof, the series appears to be an enthralling mixture of new and old that features motifs and quotes familiar to fans of the original.

As the Doomsday clock ticks, all on earth is chaos. There’s a superheroic upheaval, investigations from cops (masked and unmasked), and a rise in the number of supers.

Starring Jeremy Irons, Regina King Don Johnson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, there’s also an appearance from Louis Gossett Jr. who claims to be Doctor Manhattan – at which point King’s character says: “Doctor Manhattan lives on fucking Mars.”

Watch the full trailer below:

HBO will be airing Watchmen October, 2019.

