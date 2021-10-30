Watch the new, action-packed season two trailer for ‘The Witcher’

The new, action-packed season two trailer for The Witcher has arrived – watch it below.

Based on the books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher is an adult fantasy series which follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill).

The upcoming second season of the hit Netflix fantasy show will arrive in December and the latest trailer has given fans more of a taster about what the new season will offer.

The trailer focusses on the ongoing war between the North and South in the Continent and viewers see clips of Geralt of Rivia battling a number of strange creatures from the Witcherverse.

Other characters making appearances include Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Tissaia (MyAnna Buring), who are both seen in the aftermath of season one’s violent final episode, ‘Much More.’

You can watch the full trailer here:

Back in September, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich responded to criticism following the announcement of a spin-off series.

Netflix recently announced a third season, a second anime feature film and a family-friendly spin-off series were all in the works.

The latter has attracted criticism due to the franchise’s adult nature. In response, Hissrich has explained how she believes adapting The Witcher universe for children could benefit everyone.

Responding to concerns on Twitter, Hissrich wrote: “I agree, The Witcher is a dark, mature universe. I’d go further. It’s controversial. Political. A microcosm of humanity, for all its goodness and evil.

“But I believe – STRONGLY believe – that the moral dilemmas and ethical grayness that adults love in this universe can be extrapolated to stories that kids in this chaotic world desperately need, and could benefit from.”

She continued: “I say this as the mom of an 8 year old and a 10 year old. They’ve begged me to watch the show. They can’t. It’s not appropriate, too mature and dark, as you say.

“But if I can sit with them and watch a version they love, one they can laugh at, one they feel ‘gets them’ and their small but meaningful place in the world – but that can also serve as a foundation from which to talk about big topics, racism, sexism, what it means to be a monster? And how we can fight back against those bleak black holes of humanity, so everyone knows there’s a place for them? Then I’m in.”

Addressing directly concerns about appealing to a younger audience, she added: “And yes, I hope this extends the brand viewership. I love The Witcher world. And I want more people to love it, too, no matter their age. Don’t you?”

The Witcher’s second season is set to be released December 17 and will consist of eight episodes.