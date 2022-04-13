Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below.

The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.

Rolin Jones (Friday Night Lights) is creating, showrunning, and writing the series (per Bloody Disgusting), which is expected to air on AMC and AMC+ later this year. Alan Taylor is directing the first two of seven total first season episodes.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser trailer below, which culminates with an ominous view of two coffins.

Based upon Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles novels, the 1994 movie starred Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise as the leading members of an ancient vampire order.

With 11 books to choose from, Rice will have no shortage of fresh material for the new series. The author previously expressed her intent for the show to kick off with an adaptation of The Vampire Lestat.

It’s not the only sexy vampire film getting a reboot, with a new reimagining of 1980s vampire classic The Lost Boys on the way from Warner Bros.

Advertisement

According to reports from last year (September 2021), the studio is producing a fresh take on the 1980s teen vampire classic which starred Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Alex Winter, Jami Gertz, Corey Haim and more.

The new film is set to be written by Randy McKinnon with Jonathan Entwistle on board to direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.