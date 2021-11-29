Watch ‘The Office’ parody Netflix’s ‘You’ in hybrid trailer

A new mash-up trailer has been released that sees The Office take on a sinister new tone, inspired by Netflix’s hit show You.

The parody, which was released on The Office’s official YouTube page, showed beet farmer and paper salesman Dwight Schrute assume the role of You’s serial killer Joe Goldberg, played in the show by Penn Badgley.

The short clip shows Dwight obsessively pursuing his office love Angela (Angela Kinsey).

“He’s just the nice boy next door,” reads the video description. “From the completely different mind of the makers of You on Netflix, comes an identical rip-off based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Starring Dwight Schrute as Joe Goldberg, the hard-working salesman determined to get what he DESERVES: the heart of his innocent, gentle colleague Angela.”

Watch the video in full below.

In a recent oral history about The Office, former co-star John Krasinski opened up about a scene that he refused to film, in which his character Jim cheats on wife Pam.

“That’s the only time I remember putting my foot down,” he said in a new oral history of the show, as reported by Uproxx. “I remember saying things that I never thought I’d say before, like, ‘I’m not going to shoot it’.”

“My feeling is there is a threshold with which you can push our audience. They are so dedicated. We have shown such great respect to them. But there’s a moment where if you push them too far, they’ll never come back.

Meanwhile, a fourth season of You was confirmed to be going ahead in October, before its third season had even premiered.